Breast screening appointments available in Horncastle

A free mobile breast screening service for women aged 50 and over will be in Horncastle from mid-January 2025.

The mobile unit will be based at Stanhope Hall, Boston Road, Horncastle, LN9 6NF.

The Lincolnshire Breast Screening Service will be inviting eligible patients for screening who are registered with the following practices and any branch surgeries:

· Horncastle Medical Group

The mobile breast screening van.

· East Lindsey Medical Group

· The Wragby Surgery

If this location is not convenient or patients are not able to access the mobile unit due to mobility problems screening can be booked in one of our hospital sites:

· Lincoln County Hospital

· Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

· Grantham and District Hospital

Alysa Page, Breast Services Operational Manager at United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Early detection of breast cancer is crucial in improving a woman’s prognosis and so we strongly encourage women to attend a breast screening session.

“Little is known about how to prevent breast cancer, but the earlier it is found the better the chance for successful treatment. About one in seven women are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime. There's a good chance of recovery if it's detected in its early stages. Providing a screening service is part of the work being done to reduce this life threatening disease.”

For further information about the breast screening service please contact the breast screening administration office on 01522 573999 or email

Breast screening is carried out every three years for all women in the UK who are aged 50 and over. Women aged between 50 and 70 are routinely invited for screening.

Women will receive their first invitation for screening anywhere between their 50th and 53rd birthday. Anyone who experiences any symptoms before being invited or between their routine three yearly invitations should always contact their GP, rather than waiting for their screening appointment.

Women will be automatically notified they are due for screening and will be sent an appointment letter detailing their appointment date and time.

Women aged 71 and over who would like to have a mammogram are encouraged to contact their local screening office for an appointment.

If patients do not wish to attend please contact the screening office via telephone or email to cancel their invitation to allow invitations to be offered to other ladies.