Breast screening appointments available in Spalding

A free mobile breast screening service for women aged 50 and over will be in Spalding from the beginning of August 2024.

The mobile unit will be in the car park at Johnson Community Hospital, Spalding Road, Pinchbeck, Spalding, PE11 3PB.

The Lincolnshire Breast Screening Service will be inviting eligible patients for screening who are registered with the following practices and any branch surgeries:

Gosberton Medical Centre

Munro Medical Centre

Beechfield Medical Centre

Moulton Medical Centre

Littlebury Medical Centre

Holbeach Medical Centre

The mobile breast screening van from United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust

If this location is not convenient or patients are not able to access the mobile unit due to mobility problems screening can be booked in one of our hospital sites:

· Lincoln County Hospital

· Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

· Grantham and District Hospital

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s Breast Services Operational Manager, Alysa Page, said: “Early detection of breast cancer is crucial in improving a woman’s prognosis and so we strongly encourage women to attend a breast screening session.

“Little is known about how to prevent breast cancer, but the earlier it is found the better the chance for successful treatment. About one in seven women are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime. There's a good chance of recovery if it's detected in its early stages. Providing a screening service is part of the work being done to reduce this life threatening disease.”

For further information about the breast screening service please contact the breast screening administration office on 01522 573999 or email

Breast screening is carried out every three years for all women in the UK who are aged 50 and over. Women aged between 50 and 70 are routinely invited for screening.

Women will receive their first invitation for screening anywhere between their 50th and 53rd birthday. Anyone who experiences any symptoms before being invited or between their routine three yearly invitations should always contact their GP, rather than waiting for their screening appointment.

Women will be automatically notified they are due for screening and will be sent an appointment letter detailing their appointment date and time.

Women aged 71 and over who would like to have a mammogram are encouraged to contact their local screening office for an appointment.