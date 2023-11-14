Breast screening appointments will now be available in Ruskington until next March.

A mobile unit that provides a free breast screening service to women over 50 years of age will be based in in Ruskington from November 2023 until approximately March 2024.

The NHS mobile unit will be based at the Ruskington Medical Practice, Brookside Close, Ruskington, NG34 9GQ.

The Lincolnshire Breast Screening Service will be inviting eligible patients for screening who are registered with the following practices and any branch surgeries:

Ruskington Medical Practice, Sleaford Medical Group, Millview Medical Centre, Billinghay Medical Practice, and New Springwells Practice, Billingborough.

If this location is not convenient or patients are not able to access the mobile unit due to mobility problems, screening can be booked in one of the hospital sites at Lincoln, Boston or Grantham.

Breast Services Operational Manager, Alysa Page, from United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Early detection of breast cancer is crucial in improving a woman’s prognosis and so we strongly encourage women to attend a breast screening session.

"Little is known about how to prevent breast cancer, but the earlier it is found the better the chance for successful treatment. About one in seven women are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime.

"There’s a good chance of recovery if it’s detected in its early stages. Providing a screening service is part of the work being done to reduce this life threatening disease.”

For further information about the breast screening service contact the breast screening administration office on 01522 573999 or email: [email protected]

Breast screening is carried out every three years for all women in the UK who are aged 50 and over. Women aged between 50 and 70 are routinely invited for screening.

Women will receive their first invitation for screening anywhere between their 50th and 53rd birthday. Anyone who experiences any symptoms before being invited or between their routine three yearly invitations should always contact their GP, rather than waiting for their screening appointment,

Women will be automatically notified that they are due for screening and will be asked to contact the screening office to book their appointment by calling: 01522 573999 or email [email protected]

Women aged 71 and over who would like to have a mammogram are encouraged to contact their local screening office for an appointment.