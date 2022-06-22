Busy June for air ambulance with spike in number of incidents

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) doctor-paramedic crews also responded to 28 incidents over just three days (June 17 to 19 ) treating patients involved in incidents from road traffic collisions to stabbings.

Incidents over the weekend also included a shooting, a house fire and medical and cardiac emergencies.

A total of 19 patients were treated at the scene with treatments including delivering anaesthetic, blood transfusions and surgical interventions.

The crews responded to 12 missions on the helicopter and 16 on the two Critical Care Cars, and the signs are that this trend is set to continue through the summer months.

Paramedic Chris Steele said: “We are currently experiencing a huge surge in demand for our critical care resources, beyond that I have ever seen in my time at LNAA. We are working closely with the local ambulance service and other emergency services such as the Police, Fire and Rescue, HM Coastguard and Mountain Rescue and it is our advanced training and skills that collectively allow us to provide the very best enhanced pre-hospital care to the patients in the counties of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.”

This surge so early at the start of summer is a stark reminder of the need for the LNAA, and this year is set to become the busiest year on record since the service began in 1994.

Already the number of incidents attended are 11 percent higher than the same time last year, which was LNAA’s busiest year to date, and it is more important now than ever to support the air ambulance.

Doctor Mike Hughes said after that busy June weekend: “I would like to thank the people of both counties not only for their donations, without which we would not be able to operate, but also the people who meet us, who are always friendly and offer help without hesitation when we fly or drive into their lives.”

LNAA receives no regular direct funding from the Government, and needs to raise £8 million this year to deliver its life-saving service.