Butterfly Hospice's annual 'Light up a Life' event to return in December

The Butterfly Hospice Trust is holding its annual ‘Light up a Life’ church event in Boston on Saturday, December 3.

Centenary Methodist Church in Boston.

The special remembrance service for those who have lost someone close to them takes place at Centenary Methodist Church in Red Lion Street from 5.30pm.

A spokesperson for the hospice trust said: “Christmas is a time where we often reflect and remember special memories and times we have shared. That’s why each year we host our Light up a Lift remembrance service, providing an opportunity for families to come together to remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones.

"We welcome everyone, whether or not they have a connection with the Butterfly Hospice.”

The service will include several hymns and readings, along with a performance by Louth Mail Voice Choir, before the tree lights are turned on and visitors can hang their dedication on this year’s Christmas tree.

For those unable to attend, the event will be live streamed on Facebook. A recording of the service will also be shared following the event.

The spokesperson added: “For the first time this year we can offer the opportunity to purchase a star on our virtual Christmas tree. This can be accessed via our Facebook Page and also on our website.