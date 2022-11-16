Butterfly Hospice's annual 'Light up a Life' event to return in December

The special remembrance service for those who have lost someone close to them takes place at Centenary Methodist Church in Red Lion Street from 5.30pm.
A spokesperson for the hospice trust said: “Christmas is a time where we often reflect and remember special memories and times we have shared. That’s why each year we host our Light up a Lift remembrance service, providing an opportunity for families to come together to remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones.
"We welcome everyone, whether or not they have a connection with the Butterfly Hospice.”
The service will include several hymns and readings, along with a performance by Louth Mail Voice Choir, before the tree lights are turned on and visitors can hang their dedication on this year’s Christmas tree.
For those unable to attend, the event will be live streamed on Facebook. A recording of the service will also be shared following the event.
The spokesperson added: “For the first time this year we can offer the opportunity to purchase a star on our virtual Christmas tree. This can be accessed via our Facebook Page and also on our website.
“By donating to The Butterfly Hospice Trust through the Light up a Life service, you will receive a glass lantern and candle as well as a tree hanging, to which you can add the names of your loved ones. As part of the service, you can add your tree hanging to our Christmas tree, which after the service will be moved to the hospice and remain there until the new year.”