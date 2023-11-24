Callout For Lincolnshire Carers: £1000+ gifts exclusively for UK carers to mark Carers Rights Day

To mark this year’s Carers’ Rights Day (Thursday 23rd November 2023), Later Living Marketplace Lottie are launching their annual Night’s On Lottie Pledge - a not-for-profit initiative that offers care workers and caregivers a break from their caring responsibilities.

We are asking all carers in Lincolnshire to nominate themselves to win gifts, vouchers and experiences throughout December.

This year's Christmas Giveaway offers carers the chance to win exciting prizes worth up to £250 each day, including theatre tickets, shopping vouchers, and plenty of dining experiences. 10 winners will be chosen at random between 5th-15th December, after the competition closes on Sunday 3rd December 2023.

Last year, Lottie launched the first Night’s On Lottie, supported by The Care Workers Charity and endorsed by Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke, giving away 1000s of free night stays exclusively to carers nationwide.

Anton Du Beke and Team Lottie.org at the launch of Nights On Lottie 2022

Lottie’s latest research has found unpaid carers are out of pocket by £2494* per year, and almost half of carer support applications have been rejected over the last two years by local authorities (including the rejection of financial support for those who need it most), leaving an estimated 6.5 million carers at breaking point, both financially and emotionally.

“We’ve found carers are struggling to balance the financial pressure of Christmas and caregiving responsibilities. Coupled with our new research that shows carers are out of pocket by £2494 per year and almost half of carer support applications have been rejected, carers are turning online and desperately seeking support for their mental health worries.

Over the last 12 months, online searches for ‘carer burnout symptoms’ have increased by 400% and searches for ‘carers exhaustion’ have increased by 100%. It’s a very worrying situation, and we’re seeing first-hand the stress that carers are under in the run-up to Christmas,” shares Will Donnelly, Co-Founder at Lottie.

That’s why our Night on Lottie pledge for 2023 will focus on offering carers the opportunity to enjoy a night-in or night-out however they like. Through our latest giveaway, carers have the opportunity to enjoy a well-deserved night-in or night-out, within the comfort of their own home or enjoying a cinema, theatre or dining experience.

We’re so proud to be launching our Carers Christmas Giveaway on Carers Rights Day 2023 and recognise and celebrate the efforts of carers - both paid and unpaid. We’re urging all carers across the country to share their experiences with us and nominate themselves for our ultimate giveaway”, concludes Will Donnelly.

Karolina Gerlich, CEO of The Care Workers Charity said: “Since 2009, we’ve supported thousands of social care workers through financial hardships, including giving almost £2 million pounds of support to carers via our Emergency Fund grants during 2020. Unfortunately, unless there is industry-wide change that offers social care workers the help they need, we expect the number of carers we help to significantly rise over the winter months. Every bit helps, and we are delighted to support Lottie’s mission to champion the incredible efforts of carers across the UK”.

Night’s On Lottie 2023: Carers Christmas Giveaway - Everything You Need To Know:

Starting from the 5th of December and running until the 15th of December, each day will bring a new chance for carers to win prizes that aim to bring joy, relaxation, and a well-deserved break.

Entries open for carers to self-nominate themselves for a chance to win on Carers Rights Day on Thursday, 23rd November, and will close on Sunday, 3rd December.

Carers can enjoy the ultimate night in or out this Christmas from theatre tickets and Sainsbury’s vouchers to plenty of dining options.

Lottie encourages carers across the UK - both paid and unpaid to participate in this initiative, sharing gratitude for the dedication of carers and encouraging a sense of community support.

Lottie are also giving all members of Care Space (Lottie’s online carers support group) the opportunity to double their entry to Lottie’s Carers Christmas Giveaway. All you have to do is join Care Space if you’re not already a member.