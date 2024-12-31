Campaign to cut medicine wastage in Lincolnshire

Campaign to cut medicine wastage. Photo: NHSCampaign to cut medicine wastage. Photo: NHS
NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board is launching a new campaign to cut medicine wastage

It calculates that more than £15.2 million worth of medicine items are wasted in Lincolnshire each year, which is the equivalent to the cost of 417 nurses and has significant repercussions for patient safety, drug supply chains, staff time and the environment.

Although people can return over-ordered/unnecessary medicines to their GP practice, these have to be destroyed.

The campaign aims to reduce the number of unnecessary medicines ordered off a repeat prescription by raising awareness, primarily among over 65s who tend to have the most prescriptions. Patients are also asked to check current supplies before re-ordering and then only order those needed – checking with your pharmacy or GP if necessary.

