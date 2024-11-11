Here’s what you need to know 🚽

UTIs are a common bacterial infection.

Bathroom expert Alex Wood has debunked the myth that public toilets can cause UTIs.

You can access advice and treatment for uncomplicated UTIs from your pharmacist under the Pharmacy First service.

Urinary tract infections (UTIs), are a common bacterial infection that can leave you with debilitating, painful symptoms.

There have been more than 24 million Google searches for UTIs with people turning to the search engine to figure out common symptoms and what could have led to their infection.

Myths surrounding the causes of UTIs persist and Alex Woods, Bathroom Expert at Victorian Plumbing, has addressed the misinformation that public toilets can cause UTIs.

Public toilets are unlikely to cause UTIs. | David Potter/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

What are UTIs?

UTI is short for Urinary Tract Infection, it can impact any area of your urinary system, from your bladder, (cystitis), to your urethra (urethritis) and kidneys (kidney infection).

They can impact people of any age, including children and sometimes will require antibiotics. If you experience an uncomplicated UTI you can access care and treatment at your local pharmacy under the Pharmacy First scheme, which started in January 2024.

However, some people can experience recurring UTIs, if you’ve experienced more than two infections in one month your GP may prescribe a different antibiotic, offer an oestrogen cream or refer you to a specialist.

There are also chronic UTIs, which is when for some people their symptoms do not go away, they may needed to be treated with antibiotics for a longer time, if you experience this your GP can refer you to a specialist to investigate further.

What are the symptoms of a UTI?

Symptoms of a UTI can come on suddenly, according to the NHS they may include:

pain or a burning sensation when peeing

needing to pee more often than usual

needing to pee more often than usual during the night

needing to pee suddenly or more urgently than usual

pee that looks cloudy

blood in your pee

lower tummy pain or pain in your back, just under the ribs

a high temperature, or feeling hot and shivery

a very low temperature below 36C

What causes UTIs?

UTIs are caused by bacteria entering the urinary tract. This can be from personal hygiene, sexual activity, or certain health conditions such as kidney stones, use of catheters or having a weakened immune system. Using public toilets is not likely to cause a UTI.

Can public toilets cause UTIs?

Public toilets are unlikely to cause UTIs. Alex Woods, Bathroom Expert at Victorian Plumbing explains: “While some public bathrooms certainly raise alarm bells with their lack of hygiene levels, a public toilet seat is very unlikely to be the cause of your UTI.”

Woods adds: “If you are concerned about hygiene in a public bathroom, putting toilet roll on the seat before sitting down, or carrying antibacterial gel to sanitise your hands after leaving the bathroom may make you feel more at ease.”

You can find out more about about UTIs, signs and symptoms and how to access treatment at NHS.UK.