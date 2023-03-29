Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
29 minutes ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
4 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
6 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
6 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
6 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star

Car park improvement works begin at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital

Work has begun to improve visitor parking facilities at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

By David Seymour
Published 29th Mar 2023, 17:07 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 17:11 BST
Pilgrim Hospital, Boston. Library image
Pilgrim Hospital, Boston. Library image
Pilgrim Hospital, Boston. Library image

Resurfacing works are currently taking place on the larger of the visitor car parks at the site.

A spokesman for the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said: “Investment in patient car parking at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, will see improvements to an area which includes more than 200 parking spaces.

“The car park is currently being resurfaced and new white lines will improve bay visibility, both in the general and disabled car park area.

Most Popular

“New hatching at the circulation road will also help with traffic flow around the car park.”

“We would like to thank patients and visitors for their patience and understanding whilst we have been improving the car parking area,” they added.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust