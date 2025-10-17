Carbon monoxide cases continue to rise across Lincolnshire

Make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector in your home.

A campaign group working to raise awareness of the dangers of carbon monoxide has revealed new data that carbon monoxide incidents in Lincolnshire have risen sharply since 2020.

Figures from the UK Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) reveal that incidents in Lincolnshire have increased by 62 per cent over the past five years, reflecting a nationwide upward trend.

Across the UK, suspected CO incidents attended by the FRS have more than doubled in the past five years, with call-outs peaking this year at 7,703, up from 3,876 five years ago.

Carbon monoxide is a highly toxic gas produced when fuels such as gas, oil or wood do not burn completely, often as a result of faulty or poorly maintained appliances. It cannot be seen, smelled or tasted, which is why it is often called the ‘silent killer’.

Emma Cook, Campaign Manager for Project SHOUT, said: “These figures show that the threat from CO remains as real as ever. The simplest and most effective way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to have an audible CO alarm installed, which costs around £20 but can save lives.”

Area Manager at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, Dan Moss, said: “We have seen an increase in the number of incidents attended because of concerns over carbon monoxide over the last five years in Lincolnshire – from 63 to 102 per year. It’s hard to know the exact cause of this, but we do know what usually causes a build up of carbon monoxide – gas and other fuel-burning appliances not being properly maintained or ventilated.

"Carbon monoxide detectors are being fitted more regularly now partly because of regulations that came into force in 2022 whereby landlords must fit them in any room used as living accommodation which contains a fixed combustion appliance. Awareness of the dangers of carbon monoxide is also increasing so people are more likely to spot carbon monoxide risks or be alerted to it through detectors.”

He went on: “We advise everyone who has any non-electric heaters or cookers in their home to ensure they are properly fitted and serviced and that working chimneys and flues are regularly swept. Carbon monoxide detectors should be fitted near to those appliances and tested regularly – they really do save lives.”

Around 50 people die in the UK every year as a result of CO poisoning, with thousands more needing hospital treatment.

The Project SHOUT is also warning that the cost-of-living crisis may be compounding the problem. Further research by the campaign group found that more than two-thirds (69 per cent) of homeowners are delaying or skipping their annual boiler service due to financial pressures.

Common symptoms of CO poisoning include dizziness, tiredness, headaches, nausea, blurred vision and flu-like symptoms. They are often mistaken for seasonal illnesses or hangovers. People frequently report feeling better when they leave their home and worse again on returning.

Emma added: “Make sure all gas appliances are serviced regularly by a qualified Gas Safe engineer and that your CO alarm is working. If your alarm sounds, treat it seriously - get out, call the emergency services and don’t go back inside until it’s declared safe.”

Launched in 2015, Project SHOUT is a national campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.