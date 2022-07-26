Care home gets prestigious visit from Chief Nurse

England’s Chief Nurse for adult social care, Deborah Sturdy, paid a special visit to a Sleaford care home to see the award-winning staff in action

By Andy Hubbert
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 6:02 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 6:03 pm
From left - Laura Cook - deputy manager, at Ashdene care home Jilly Hunt - manager, Aaron Bradnam - of LCC, Melanie Weatherley - chairman of LinCA, , Luke McCarthy - management assistant, Anne Chafer - Senior Clinical Research Practitioner, Sam Beckett - policy advisor for the Department of Health and Social Care, Rachel Fothergill - Clinical Research Practitioner, and Deborah Sturdy - England's chief nurse for adult social care.
Ms Sturdy, who initially took up the new role in 2021, paid a visit to Ashdene Care Home on Tuesday, July 5, to learn more about how the team have coped over the past two years under pressure from the pandemic and what has earned them a number of regional and national awards for their teamwork and support.

Home manager Jilly Hunt said: “It’s a massive honour for her to visit us."

She was joined by Melanie Wetherley, the chairman of Lincolnshire Care Association, which represents all the care homes in the county, and teh home held a harden party to celebrate.

Also in the visiting group were Aaron Bradnam, contracts officer for the county council, Anne Chafer a Senior Clinical Research Practitioner and Sam Beckett - policy advisor for the Department of Health and Social Care.

