Care home gets prestigious visit from Chief Nurse

Ms Sturdy, who initially took up the new role in 2021, paid a visit to Ashdene Care Home on Tuesday, July 5, to learn more about how the team have coped over the past two years under pressure from the pandemic and what has earned them a number of regional and national awards for their teamwork and support.
Home manager Jilly Hunt said: “It’s a massive honour for her to visit us."
She was joined by Melanie Wetherley, the chairman of Lincolnshire Care Association, which represents all the care homes in the county, and teh home held a harden party to celebrate.
Also in the visiting group were Aaron Bradnam, contracts officer for the county council, Anne Chafer a Senior Clinical Research Practitioner and Sam Beckett - policy advisor for the Department of Health and Social Care.