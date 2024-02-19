Care home in Sleaford celebrates CQC’s ‘Good’ rating

Staff and managers celebrate their 'Good' rating at Glenholme Holdingham Grange care home.

A CQC inspection of Glenholme Holdingham Grange had resulted in the previous negative rating soon after it opened, but since Registered Nurse and manager Rebecca Nisbet took charge 18 months ago, she said the team has worked “very hard” to address issues.

The inspectors after the latest unannounced visit said the points they had previously raised had been addressed having spoken to residents, relatives, a GP, staff and managers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca recalls that the inspection team arrived while staff were rehearsing for their pantomime and was “over the moon” at the result: “We have done a lot of work around medication documentation. We are now on an electronic care plan which has helped significantly.”

She said she has also placed a great emphasis on kindness in the workplace: “There was a lot of negativity when I came here and I have cut that out and tried to look after the staff with an open door policy.

"We don’t have agency staff anymore. A lot of work went into recruitment and getting the right people in the right jobs. We are now have some stunning carers. Staff will say that it is a lovely place to work and we care about each other.

"Staffing is very stable, sickness levels have gone down hugely and staff know residents really well which is pointed out in the new report. It is not just a job, they really care.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Staff even remarked to inspectors how good the management team were.

The home has a residents committee and even installed a piano in reception for a resident with a plan to start a choir.

The home employs 92 staff and is fully occupied with 64 residents. Rebecca said training is always ongoing and there are daily meetings for heads of department to feed back to teams.