Care home out of 'special measures' after showing massive improvement

A residential care home in East Lindsey has been taken out of ‘special measures’ after showing massive improvement over the past year.

Link House, in the village of Withern, was rocked by a rating of ‘Inadequate’ when it was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) watchdog last summer.

Inspectors found six breaches of regulations, relating to safe care and treatment, and reported: “Not enough had been done to protect residents from abuse.

"There were significant shortfalls in the governance and management oversight of Link House.”

Link House care home, in the village of Withern, which has been taken out of 'special measures' and given a rating of 'Good' by the Care Quality Commission. (PHOTO BY: Boulevard Care Ltd)

However, after the latest inspection, the home has improved so much that its rating is now ‘Good’, both overall and in all the individual categories, which cover how, safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led it is.

The CQC report reads: “This service has been in ‘special measures’ since August 2024. But the provider demonstrated improvements that have been made.

"The service is no longer rated ‘Inadequate’ and is no longer in ‘special measures’.

"We found the quality of care had improved in all areas and the provider was no longer in breach of any regulations.”

Link House, on Main Road, is privately operated by the family-run business, Boulevard Care Ltd, which is based in Spilsby. Housing eight residents, it supports people with learning disabilities and those with autism.

The inspectors’ report went on: “Residents received their medicines at the right time, risks were identified and care was planned to keep them safe.

"There were enough trained and knowledgeable staff to meet residents’ needs, and they supported them to access healthcare advice and support.

"Effective systems were in place to monitor the quality of care, and the manager was supportive and ensured improvements were made.”

The CQC found that residents “liked living at the home and had good relationships with the staff”, who treated them well.

"Relatives confirmed this and said they always looked forward to visiting,” the report continued.

"Residents liked their rooms, which had been decorated to reflect their tastes. And their independence was supported and encouraged.

"They were supported to be active and to go to the local shops, including the local garden centre for a drink and a piece of cake.

"Residents were happy with their care plans, and relatives confirmed they were kept up to date with residents’ healthcare needs.”