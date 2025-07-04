Care home third in England on top ratings website

Celebration - some of the team at Holdingham Grange care home.

A Sleaford care home has been ranked top in the East Midlands and an incredible third across all of England in a national consumer website annual survey.

Glenholme Holdingham Grange, on Whittle Road has been placed third out of over 14,000 care homes on carehome.co.uk based on their review scores.

Carehome.co.uk is a highly respected directory used by families to gain information about services, fees, see inspection reports, compare and select potential care homes for their loved ones.

The annual Care Home Awards 2025 recognises 20 of the top-rated care homes in each region of the UK based on reviews from residents or service users and their family or friends.

All care homes listed on carehome.co.uk are automatically entered into the awards but must meet the top ranking criteria.

Glenhome, owners of Holdingham Grange, have branded it a “remarkable achievement” and a testament to the hard work, dedication, and compassion shown by the entire team at the home, adding: “Your unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care has not only made a difference to the lives of our residents and their families, but has also earned national recognition.”

Kent Phippen, Group CEO and Managing Director, said: “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks and congratulations to the entire Holdingham Grange team. This ranking is a direct reflection of your professionalism, warmth, and the consistently high standards of care you deliver every day. You embody the values of Glenholme, and I could not be prouder of what you’ve achieved.”

Holdingham Grange Nurse Manager, Rebecca Nisbet explained relatives are invited to fill in feedback forms on reception commenting on the care received which are posted off to carehome.co.uk

She said that every review is scored out of 10 in six categories and Holdingham Grange is consistently scoring 10 out of 10 in over 80 reviews.

Commenting on the award, Rebecca added: “It is overwhelming and amazing. I have been looking after care homes and qualified as a nurse for 40 years and have always pushed for really high standards.

"We have a brilliant team. The heads of department are amazing, the care staff are passionate about what they do. People say it is such a nice place – warm, friendly and kind – I do not like negativity, instead we find a solution.

"Glenholme are a really good company to work for too. They are supportive of my quest to put the home on the map.”

She said they had received flowers and gifts from their coordinator and had a visit from CEO Kent Phippen, as the home is seen as a ‘flagship’ for the company.

Recently she held a Strictly Come Dancing night involving staff, residents and relatives including judges and interviews. they have also staged a US-style drive-in movie night in full costume and a VE Day street party.

Of the 100 staff on her books Rebecca says she sees very little turnover at the home, which predominantly provides nursing care for the full capacity of 64 residents.

One of the residents, 91-year-old former county council architect John Woodward, moved in from Scopwick after seeing at first hand the care given to his wife at the home for five months prior to her death.

He said that he and his daughter visited several local homes to decide which one would be best for his wife. He said: “When we first walked in we could tell there was something about this place – this is it.

"It is good to be here. There is a sort of vital energy and you feel you want to join in and it gets you out of bed.”

Pauline Coulson and Pen Riches both had mums living in the home and rate it highly.

Pauline said that any issues are quickly resolved. Pen said they are always kept updated with monthly welfare reports and her mum is treated as an individual.

Pauline said her mum arrived at the home during the Covid pandemic and had felt very happy and comfortable with them initially having to do video calls or phone conversations within the entrance porch. She added: "It was a difficult time, not being able to come in and see her, but it was very well handled.

“We come in to visit our mums but feel part of the family as well, from the welcome we receive. My mum calls her room ‘her suite’.”

Pen said: “I find it a very pleasant place to be and we come in to help with events.”