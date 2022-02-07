Care provider with base near Sleaford recruits 135 in a matter of months – despite national shortage

A carer and one of the individuals they support.

The achievement at Home From Home Care – which operates 11 care homes for individuals with learning disabilities, autism and complex mental and physical health – comes despite a nationwide shortage of carers.

Since becoming fully family-owned in September, Home From Home Care says it has made a concerted effort to attract new starters.

As well as increasing pay and benefits for every role, the company has introduced improved employee wellbeing, flexible working and fast-track career progression schemes. On average, pay for all Home From Home Care team members has increased 19 per cent in the last year.

Among its sites is Cherry Tree Lodge in Ruskington.

Managing director of Home From Home Care Paul de Savary said: “There’s been a looming staffing crisis facing our whole sector for many years but it’s really come to a head in the wake of the pandemic. Luckily, we saw this coming and since we were able to become a fully family-owned company in September, we’ve been able to bring in a load of changes to make sure that we’re the best employer we can possibly be.”

Another factor helping in terms of recruitment and retention, Paul said, was the training of staff.

He said: “We’re very passionate about making sure that care is a career in which people can gain real progression and growth on a personal and professional level while also having a direct impact in transforming the lives of the individuals we support. Training is hugely important and this doesn’t stop with a person’s induction; we continually invest in their futures so they can move onto a huge range of new and exciting roles.”

He added: “We still need to keep pushing for more and more people to join our growing team and we’re working on new ways to make roles even more accessible and flexible but, thankfully, we are now in a better position than many others in the sector.”