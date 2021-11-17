Careers event to showcase healthcare jobs for Lincolnshire’s young people

Stock image

The Lincolnshire Health and Care Careers Event takes place on Wednesday November 24 at the University of Lincoln’s Engine Shed highlighting a whole range of different careers with health and care employers, both in the NHS and the private sector.

Hosted by the Lincolnshire Talent Academy, the free event will see 750 pre-registered young people get a chance to see and hear about the diverse range of health and care job opportunities on offer in the county.

They will also get the chance to ‘have a go’ at some of them on the day, to get a flavour of what to expect and help inspire them to consider the health sector as a possible future career.

The event will feature market stall style stands which will be managed by various health professionals advocating their specific roles, to give first-hand expert advice and guidance to interested visitors.

Some of the featured careers include nursing, ambulance and paramedic, dementia care, mental health, infection control, radiotherapy, clinical engineering, estates and facilities.

There will also be representatives from various education and training providers to explain the different routes and entry requirements into the featured careers, in addition to a dedicated recruitment area with details of current job opportunities including apprenticeships from employers across the sector.

Claire Flavell, Strategic Lead for the Lincolnshire Talent Academy within United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) said: “We are so delighted to be hosting this event in person again, and to have 750 young people signed up.

“With over 350 different careers across the NHS and care sector, there are many different job roles which help keep our healthcare system running and we want to inspire the next generation to take on careers in healthcare.”