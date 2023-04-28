Carers awarded at county ceremony

Two Sleaford area care home businesses have been honoured at the recent Lincolnshire Care Awards.

Home From Home Care's winning Health Partner Team with host Melvyn Prior.

The care awards ceremony was held at the Doubletree Hilton in Lincoln and Luke McCarthy, assistant manager at Ashdene Care Home in Sleaford, earned a highly commended for the Frontline Leader award and manager Jilly Hunt won the Registered Manager’s award.

She said: “It was a fantastic night, everyone supporting everyone, celebrating the best in care in Lincolnshire.”

Home From Home Care, a group of 11 Lincolnshire homes which support adults with learning disabilities, autism and complex physical and mental health, took home a number of awards.

Clair Blanchard won the Social Care Nurse and Nurse Associate award, Training Kitchen Manager Darren Hampton was awarded the Care Home Cook/Chef prize and the Health Partner Team took home the prestigious Outstanding Care Team award. In addition, Anna O’Gara secured a highly commended prize in the Care Innovator category.