Carers awarded at county ceremony

The care awards ceremony was held at the Doubletree Hilton in Lincoln and Luke McCarthy, assistant manager at Ashdene Care Home in Sleaford, earned a highly commended for the Frontline Leader award and manager Jilly Hunt won the Registered Manager’s award.
She said: “It was a fantastic night, everyone supporting everyone, celebrating the best in care in Lincolnshire.”
Home From Home Care, a group of 11 Lincolnshire homes which support adults with learning disabilities, autism and complex physical and mental health, took home a number of awards.
Clair Blanchard won the Social Care Nurse and Nurse Associate award, Training Kitchen Manager Darren Hampton was awarded the Care Home Cook/Chef prize and the Health Partner Team took home the prestigious Outstanding Care Team award. In addition, Anna O’Gara secured a highly commended prize in the Care Innovator category.
Home From Home Care runs homes at Ruskington and Dorrington, Managing director and founder Paul de Savary said it was a fantastic achievement. “As a family run provider, we’re proud to do things a little differently from the rest of the care sector. One of those things is really looking after our team members and helping each person discover their talents, grow their skills and keep their careers rapidly moving forward.”