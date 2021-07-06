Celebrating 102nd birthday in style

Joan Mace celebrated her 102nd Birthday at Cloverleaf Care Home in Lincoln

Joan Mace celebrated her 102nd Birthday at Cloverleaf Care Home in Lincoln on Saturday June 26, and spent the day with surrounded by her friends and staff at the home.

Home manager Katie More and the team laid on a buffet for Joan, as well as a beautiful cake and everyone sang ‘Happy Birthday’.

Thanks to the home's recent social media campaign that encouraged followers to send Joan a card, with a target of 102 to match her birthday years, Joan received more than 130 cards and numerous birthday wishes, which absolutely delighted her.

Joan was born in 1919 and has lived through World War ll, four monarchs, 25 Prime Ministers and COVID-19.

She spent her formative years in Snaresbrook Essex and recalls working in the local Woolworths store where her job was to look after the toy section and over the Easter period she decorated people’s names on Easter eggs, which she loved.

Joan then joined the Royal Air Force as a teleprinter operator typing decoded messages as part of the secret’s division. In later life Joan ran a guest house in Devon before settling and spending her retirement in Lincoln.

Joan says her secret to a long life is “Always be honest, never hurt anyone, don’t drink heavily or smoke, and always keep clean!”

Home manager Katie More said: “Joan's birthday was such a special occasion! She is an amazing bright, intelligent lady who is always ready with a kind word and friendly greeting for everyone. Joan is at the heart of the Cloverleaf community; she is very special to us all.”

Regional manager Maxine Gascoigne added: “One hundred and two is an incredible milestone. Joan is a fantastic example to us all and such a special lady.