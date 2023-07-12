Register
CEO of Lincolnshire Community Health Trust to leave in NHS reshuffle

It has been announced that Maz Fosh will leave her role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) this month.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 12th Jul 2023, 18:07 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 18:11 BST
Outgoing CEO, Maz Fosh.Outgoing CEO, Maz Fosh.
Outgoing CEO, Maz Fosh.

A statement issued today (Wednesday) by the LCHS Trust, revealed that LCHS and United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) have agreed to move towards a “group model” with a single CEO across both trusts.

It said that Andrew Morgan, CEO of ULHT, will become CEO of both trusts with effect from August 1, whilst a national recruitment process starts for a single CEO, as Mr Morgan is due to step down from full-time CEO duties at the end of March 2024.

The trust went on to say that Ms Fosh has worked in the NHS for over 13 years and successfully has led LCHS as CEO for the past four years, including during the very challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They went on: “Maz’s achievements include many transformational and culture change programmes, to improve patient experience and promote independent living and improved access to services for local residents.”

Ms Fosh commented: “It has been a huge privilege to lead the Trust and work with such amazing and inspirational colleagues.

"I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved as a Trust, both for the care we provide to the communities we serve, as well as the partnership working arrangements, we have built across the health and care system in Lincolnshire.

“However, it’s time for me to now explore other opportunities which have been presented to me.

“I look forward to seeing the Lincolnshire system continue the great collaborative work we have already achieved in the county.”

The acting chairman of LCHS, Malcolm Burch said: “During Maz’s time as CEO, the Trust has maintained its outstanding rating by the Care Quality Commission.

“Maz introduced a lifelong learning culture and set the vision for a vibrant apprenticeship academy to support role enrichment, career progression and provide local opportunities for our communities. This resulted in LCHS being the first NHS community health services trust to receive a grade of ‘Good’ in 2021 from Ofsted for the delivery of apprenticeships through our Apprentice Centre.”

Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust provides local community-based health care services across the county to help people live independently at home including urgent care, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech and language services, community nursing, school age immunisations and children’s therapy services.

The Trust also provides services at four community hospitals.

Related topics:NHSUnited Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust