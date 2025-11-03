Charity ball at Woodhall Spa raised money to help breast cancer patients

A charity ball, in support of two worthy causes fighting breast cancer, was held in Woodhall Spa on Saturday night.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, at the Petwood Hotel, rounded off Breast Cancer Awareness Month and raised vital funds to help those affected by the disease.

Its aim was to celebrate the strength and resilience of those impacted by breast cancer, and the two organisations to benefit were Breast Cancer Now and Little Lifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breast Cancer Now is the UK’s largest breast cancer charity, providing world-class research and essential support, while Little Lifts delivers thoughtfully curated care-packages, such as ‘chemotherapy boxes’, to people undergoing breast cancer treatment.

Staff at the Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group and the Breast Cancer Now charity on a stand supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Guests at the ball enjoyed an evening of entertainment and dining, as well as fundraising, with all the proceeds split between the two charities.

The Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group was behind the ball. Yvette Martin, a breast cancer clinical nurse specialist, said: “We were super-excited to host this special event.

"It raised a lot of money for two charities that support our patients and their families at what is such a difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every day, we see what a difference their support makes and so we wanted to do what we could this year to give back.”

Among the businesses to back the ball was the regional housebuilder Allison Homes (Central), which donated £100 to sponsor a table at the event, helping to ensure as much money as possible was generated.

Kelly Toms, the company’s sales and marketing director, said: “At Allison Homes, we are always proud to support causes that make a real difference to people’s lives.

“Sponsoring this event was a small way for us to contribute to two organisations that provide vital care and comfort to those affected by breast cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Both Breast Cancer Now and Little Lifts do incredible work, so we were honoured to play a part in supporting their efforts during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”

Allison Homes is a forward-thinking housebuilder, with offices in Peterborough, Norwich, Leicestershire and Devon, and has a five-year plan to double in size.

The firm is recognised for its fresh approach, strong partnerships and commitment to delivering high-quality, energy-efficient homes. It has achieved a five-star rating from the Home Builders Federation after 95 per cent of customers said they would recommend the company.