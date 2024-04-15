Charity night planned ahead of Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund Bikeathon

Neurosurgeons Chris Lee and Gerry O'Reilly from Hull Royal Infirmary with Emma-Jayne's parent's Ruth & Tony Knowles BEM. Photo: Chris Frear Butterfield

The Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund was set up in 1999 following the death of Ruth and Tony Knowles’ daughter Emma-Jayne, who sadly died of a brain tumour aged just 23 in December 1998.

The Bikeathon raises much-needed funds for the Hull Royal Infirmary’s Ward 40, the neurosurgical unit where she was treated.

This year’s Bikeathon will also be held in memory of Tony, who passed away aged 80 in November in his sleep following complications from a stroke, and Ruth is determined to raise more money than ever before.

To boost funds, a charity evening will be held this Saturday (April 20) held at Sutton-on-Sea’s Social Club on from 8pm until midnight.

Doors open at 7pm, with musical entertainment from Paul Nicholson, Rebecca, and Stephanie Mac, as well as a mini auction and a large raffle. Admission is £3.

Every year, a Bikeathon is also held to raise money for the unit, which this year will be held on Sunday July 21.

The Bikeathon will see both 30 mile and 12 mile races starting at 11am, with a 4.5mile walk setting off shortly afterwards at 11.05am, all starting from the Royal Oak pub in Little Cawthorpe, known locally as The Splash.

Last year’s Bikeathon raised £650 on the day despite heavy rain, and Ruth hopes to be able to top that this year.