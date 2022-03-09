Collection amnesty launched for unwanted medical equipment in Lincolnshire while survey also wants users’ input

A pilot drop-off facility for unwanted equipment has been launched at Lincoln Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) to help patients in the area to support a greener, more economic health and care service.

Coun Wendy Bowkett, Executive Councillor for Adult Care and Public Health, said: “Too often, perfectly good medical equipment is cluttering living rooms or ending up in domestic waste. The pandemic has meant there is a shortage of equipment such as perching stools, bed sticks and commodes, as well as smaller items like crutches or rollators. To help combat this, wherever possible, we are now trying to reuse or recycle items appropriately.

“Returning unwanted equipment is easy. Any small equipment supplied by your local council or NHS can be dropped off at dedicated containers available at Lincoln HWRC.

“By working together, we can help those patients who need it most, reduce the NHS carbon footprint and work more cost effectively.”

The county council’s community equipment service is working with health colleagues to reduce the NHS carbon footprint and, wherever possible, reuse items, some of which are in short supply.

On behalf of the council or NHS, the community equipment service has loaned thousands of items of equipment to help people to live independently in the community. There is a collection service for larger, more expensive items, but it is usually not cost-effective for the service to collect smaller items. Rather than being handed back, previously these items would have been thrown away or stored at home when no longer needed.

People can drop off any unwanted equipment at the Lincoln HWRC, Great Northern Terrace, Lincoln LN58LG – open Friday to Tuesday, 8am-4pm.

Larger items such as beds, shower chairs and hoists can continue to be collected by the community equipment service free of charge.

To arrange a collection contact: 0345 121 2032 or email: [email protected]

Please ensure items are in a clean condition before returning.

* Have you or someone you care for or support recently used the Community Equipment Service or the Wheelchair Service in Lincolnshire?

If so, NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group and Lincolnshire County Council are seeking your views.

To help shape the future of these services they are asking service users, their families, carers and supporters to share their views by taking part in an online survey at: https://nhslincolnshire.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ezl9MpnOTcpXSXc

This survey will be open until midnight on Sunday, April 2.

Martin Fahy, Director of Nursing at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “We are particularly interested in hearing about how the services are currently being provided and how they could be improved as we move forward. As local healthcare commissioners, we would like to involve you in shaping the future of the services to ensure we can support you to stay healthy and/or access the right healthcare services when you need them, in the right place at the right time.”

The CCG expects to launch a contract procurement process, and would like to involve you, so that your opinions can be considered in the development of the specification. They would like to hear about your health care needs, how these services can support you to stay healthy, and access the right healthcare service when you need them. Ultimately, officials need to understand what an excellent service would feel like for you.

In addition, there will be two online Service User Engagement Co-Production Events, which will take place using Microsoft Teams, the details of which – including joining instructions - are below:

Monday March 21, 2022, 10am-11.30am, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/290371989437

Monday March 28, 2022, 10-11.30am https://www.eventbrite.com/e/29037703452

At these events people using or who have an interest in these services will be able to give their views on the current services and share any thoughts or ideas they may have on how the service could be improved and delivered in future.