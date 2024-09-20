Column: A lifeline in a crisis - NHS 111 now offering local mental health support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

By Eve Baird, Chief Operating Officer at Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT).

A huge step has been taken nationally to improve access for urgent mental health support, with residents across England and Wales now able to call 111 and select the mental health option, option 2.

This momentous change means the NHS in England is one of the first countries globally to offer 24/7 mental health crisis support via a single phone number. The service can be accessed by people of all ages, including children and young people, those with neurodevelopmental needs, those who are in crisis or those concerned about family and loved ones.

Locally, the service is provided by our Lincolnshire 111 Mental Health Team, where specially trained mental health staff speak to callers, discuss their urgent needs and assess the best way to support them, depending on their symptoms.

It’s crucial to remember that in cases where there is a serious risk to life, or if someone you know requires immediate assistance for serious or life-threatening emergency mental or physical health, the advice is to still call 999.

At LPFT, we recognise that there is no "one size fits all approach" to mental health support. Therefore, we have a variety of support available locally.

Lincolnshire Talking Therapies provide talking therapies for people aged 16 years and older. The service helps people who are experiencing common mental health problems such as anxiety, depression and stress. The service also offers support with issues such as bereavement or the impact of a traumatic event. People are able to self-refer to the service, making it easier for individuals to seek help before reaching a crisis point.

Those who require emotional support or less urgent signposting can continue to call the mental health helpline on 0800 001 4331 and dedicated staff will support people to access the help they need. The phone line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Mental health and wellbeing support

Those seeking emotional wellbeing and mental health support for children and young people can continue to call the Lincolnshire Here4You advice line on 0800 234 6342 (open 24/7).

Children and young people can also self-refer online at: www.lpft.nhs.uk/young-people/lincolnshire/young-people/self-referral.