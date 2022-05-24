COLUMN: No more rewarding career than nursing

Tracy Pilcher, Director of Nursing, Allied Health Professionals and Operations and Deputy Chief Executive at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.

My mum was a nurse and inspired me to follow in her footsteps. That was more than 30 years ago and I can honestly say it’s a fantastic career.

I started my training in 1985 at Grimsby School of Nursing and went into coronary care nursing after qualifying.

I moved to Oxford in 1989 and spent 15 years working in critical care nursing, for which I developed a passion. In intensive care back then, the role of the nurse was rapidly developing and we were responsible for the holistic care of patients on a range of technology to support their vital functions. The unit I worked in supported patients recovering from open-heart surgery. I initially worked as a staff nurse, then a senior staff nurse and then as a sister on the unit.

Luckily, I have achieved a number of firsts. I was part of the first group to do the critical care nursing programme at Oxford Brookes University. I was part of a rescue team called Operation Irma in 1993 that airlifted injured people from Bosnia and Herzegovina during the siege of Sarajevo. And I was one of the first nurses to do an advanced trauma course in 1993. When I started my autonomous practitioner programme in 1999, this was one of the first such programmes in the UK, and when I moved to Lincolnshire in 2004, I was one of the first consultant nurses in the county.

I am proud of nursing and the impact nurses have every day in caring for patients and making a difference to their lives. This applies to all nursing staff, regardless of their role or where they work.

If you’re thinking of becoming a nurse, I’d advise you to do it. Every day is exciting, motivating and rewarding.

