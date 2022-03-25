COLUMN: Spring clean your skin for Mother's Day get up and glow

Aesthetics Practitioner Ela Sutton of Ela's Clinic in Orby shares her beauty tips.

Spring is in the air! It is the most beautiful time of the year for many of us, when all nature renews itself after a winter’s sleep, and plants begin to recover with fresh greenery and flowers.

We go outside more to enjoy the garden, start spring cleaning our homes, and very soon we will change our wardrobe for lighter clothes - but what about our skin?

As we regain energy and enthusiasm, we want to improve our appearance, including the condition of our skin.

It isn't surprising that our skin suffers after months of staying indoors in drying, warm air and then exposing ourselves to very low temperatures outside.

Every day at Ela’s Clinic, I’m hearing from clients' struggling with dry, dehydrated, dull-looking skin.

In winter skin loses its elasticity and shine and, in some cases, becomes a little flabby. This is due to the large temperature difference between the outside environment (especially in windy and cold Skegness!) and the heated rooms in which we are living. It’s also not helped by the warm, thick clothing we wear.

However, Spring is the perfect time to reduce the negative effect of cold winter days. There are numerous, very effective cosmetic treatments to benefit both women and men.

HOW WE CAN HELP OUR SKIN 'WAKE UP'

Instead of trying to decide what products are right for you at pharmacies or other stores, the best way is to ask a professional Skin Practitioner.

As an Aesthetics Practitioner, I approach my clients’ needs individually. After their skin analysis, I make a skin care plan tailored to their specific needs.

In order to get rid of the dead, grey epidermis, a Spring skin care treatment plan should start with exfoliation.

At Ela’s Clinic, we offer several different medical grade acid peels, including a trichloroacetic peel that bio-stimulates, revitalises and moisturises. This treatment is ideal for thin, flaccid, congested, dull, discolored or seborrhoeic skins.

We also have more delicate peels with acids such as lactic acid or glycolic acid and these also bring amazing results, deeply cleansing, moisturizing and soothing imperfections.

After preparing and exfoliating the dead epidermis, it is worth reaching for a regenerative and highly moisturizing treatment.

Such treatments include Mesotherapy and Microneedle Mesotherapy - Dermapen.

At the Clinic, our Clients have found these treatments truly beneficial.

Using a needle, or Dermapen needles, we deliver bespoke cocktails with vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and hyaluronic acid into the deep layers of the skin, where the ingredients in creams cannot reach. In addition, by lightly puncturing the skin, we stimulate it to produce new collagen and elastin, helping it become firmer and thicker.

For clients who don’t want injectable treatments but would like to achieve great results, we offer alternative treatments, including Needleless Mesotherapy, also called Transdermal Mesotherapy. It is a safe, needle-free way to deliver cocktails with active ingredients into the ‘meso’ or middle layer of the skin. By using a mild, low frequency current together with ultrasound the active ingredients are transported via small channels through the skin’s surface and deep down into the cellular level. The skin appears healthier, smoother, toned, and more youthful.

Professional beauty treatments are very important, but they cannot replace your daily skin care routine at home. The key to a young-looking, moisturized skin is to use the right cosmetics every day, morning and evening. Especially in Spring, it is important to take care of the face as the sun's rays will mercilessly emphasize all discolourations and "surprises" on the face.

CARING FOR YOUR SKIN AT HOME

Exfoliate by using an enzymatic peel that contains Papain or Bromelain. Also great are peels that contain AHA and BHA acids.

Applying an anti-oxidant serum containing Vitamins A, C and E.

Of course, a necessity is a moisturizing cream. Use one that contains Hyaluronic Acid, Glycerin, or Shea butter for deep hydration.

And the most important is skin protection. Using SPF 50 is a must!

We know that cosmetics and professional treatments are very important but also we need to remember about a good diet and drinking plenty of water, as these are also necessary to achieve healthy and radiant skin.

What we eat and drink has a huge impact on the hormonal balance of our body, and, as a result, on our appearance. You shouldn't forget to drink two litres of water a day.

Water hydrates our entire body from the inside, improves the quality of the skin and improves metabolism. It also helps to reduce cellulite and swelling. If you are not a fan of the taste of water on its own, add lemon, fresh mint or basil. A drink of water prepared in this way tastes phenomenal.

The last point of Spring renewal is ... a sincere smile, because nothing adds beauty and radiance like joy and satisfaction with life!