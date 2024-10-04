Come and volunteer in Lincoln County Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust is hosting a volunteer recruitment day to showcase volunteering at Lincoln County Hospital.

Taking place on Friday 18 October from 12pm to 4pm, the Voluntary Services Team will be on hand to assist anyone over the age of 18 to apply to join our existing volunteer team at our Lincoln County Hospital.

Along with some of our current volunteers, they will be there to let prospective volunteers know all about the varied roles we have available and how straightforward it is to become a volunteer with ULTH.

We are looking for caring, compassionate people who have at least four hours a week free, for a minimum of six months, and want to make a positive impact to patient experience and care.

Valuing volunteers

Andy Tysoe, Voluntary Service Manager said: “Our long term goal is to have a volunteer every day on every ward. To achieve this, we need to recruit many more volunteers at all of our sites. My team of staff and volunteers are looking forward to meeting people who would like to come and join our current team of committed, caring local volunteers and play an important part in continuing to improve the experience of our patients and visitors in the future.”

The volunteer recruitment day will focus on four main areas:

Ward buddy volunteers: placed on wards who will provide non clinical support to staff, patients and their families.

Meet and greet volunteers: placed at all our main entrances and outpatient areas. Who will help to improve the experience of visitors to the Trust.

CDC (Community Diagnostic Centre) Volunteers: this brand new centre opening near Tritton Road is looking for volunteers to join the team.

Emergency department main entrance volunteers: during this upcoming winter we are recruiting volunteers to help us provide a wide range of information and signposting to patients and families in our emergency departments.

In addition to the roles above, we also have a wide range of other opportunities available, ranging from patient facing to gardening roles.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering can find out more at the volunteer recruitment day on Friday 18 October. Please come to the main entrance at Lincoln County Hospital where you will be greeted by a volunteer.

To find out more or request an application please contact [email protected] or visit the volunteering webpage.