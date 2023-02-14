The community interest company uses the site to provide health, social and wellbeing services for vulnerable people, including adults with disabilities and those experiencing poor mental health or isolation. It does this through horticulture and animal-assisted therapy.

Rachel Theobald, director of Curo-lincs, said: “Come and see us, find out what we do, how horticulture and animal assisted therapy works, and how it might benefit you. Or perhaps you would like to volunteer, do work experience, or are just curious. Maybe you fancy a go at crafts or even a walk with our goats. Donations will go towards animal care.”