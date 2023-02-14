Curo-lincs will hold the event at its community care farm in Leagate Road, Gipsey Bridge, on Friday, February 17, from 10am to 3pm.
The community interest company uses the site to provide health, social and wellbeing services for vulnerable people, including adults with disabilities and those experiencing poor mental health or isolation. It does this through horticulture and animal-assisted therapy.
The social enterprise also offers work experience and volunteering opportunities.
Rachel Theobald, director of Curo-lincs, said: “Come and see us, find out what we do, how horticulture and animal assisted therapy works, and how it might benefit you. Or perhaps you would like to volunteer, do work experience, or are just curious. Maybe you fancy a go at crafts or even a walk with our goats. Donations will go towards animal care.”
Find the site at LN4 4YN (next to Chapel Cottage).
Cakes and drinks will be available.
For more Curo-lincs, visit www.curo-lincs.co.uk/