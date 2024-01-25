LCHS staff mark being accredited as Veterans Aware. Dusty Millar is pictured centre, holding the certificate.

This means Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) is recognised officially as properly accounting for the needs of the military community in the county.

Lincolnshire has a large armed forces community of more than 160,000, comprising 44,811 veterans, 107,546 families, 1,070 reservists and 6,800 regulars. This amounts to about 16 per cent of the total population of the

county.

The Trust has formed strong links with Waddington RAF station, as well as various connections with reserve forces in the county. LCHS staff will develop links with the other Lincolnshire stations as work progresses in this

area.

The accreditation process was overseen by the Veterans Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA). Its aim is to ensure patients from the armed forces community, including families, are paid due regard and are not disadvantaged with access to and outcomes of healthcare, as a result of their military life in line with the principles of the Armed Forces Covenant.

The VCHA does this by developing, sharing and driving the implementation of best practice, and helping to raise standards for everyone in NHS trusts in England.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise by the nation ensuring that those who serve, or have served, in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

VCHA Regional Lead David Wood said: “I’m absolutely delighted with the work developed by LCHS. They’ve accomplished a great deal, and their engagement and progress has been exemplary and consistent.

“This accreditation will strengthen the offer to the Armed Forces Community in Lincolnshire.”

LCHS applied for the Veteran’s Aware accreditation to the VCHA in December and were notified of the decision earlier this month.

The trust provides local community-based health care services across the county to help people live independently at home including urgent care, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech and language services, community nursing, school age immunisations and children’s therapy services. The Trust also provides services at four community hospitals.

Dusty Millar, Deputy Director of People at LCHS said: “We are thrilled to have gained the Veteran’s Aware accreditation at LCHS. Lincolnshire has a proud history and strong links with our armed forces, which we intend to

maintain.

“This accreditation recognises the significant amount of work undertaken to ensure we are veteran friendly for our patients and our staff.”