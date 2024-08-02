Construction team goes the extra mile for hospital charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team behind the construction of two new NHS community diagnostic centres (CDCs) in Lincolnshire are going the extra mile to raise funds to enhance care.

Staff from United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), modern methods of construction specialist MTX and DAY Project Management are joining forces to walk 35 miles over two days in aid of the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity.

The team hope to raise £15,000, which could fund equipment such as an interactive Kitten Scanner to help children to prepare for an MRI scan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenging route the team plan to take will start at Skegness CDC in Old Wainfleet Road, Skegness, and end at Lincoln CDC on Lincoln Science and Innovation Park.

Alistair Nelson, Adam Devin, Kate Savage (ULHT procurement) and Conor Brogan (MTX Project Manager).

These two new facilities, which are currently under construction and due to open in winter 2024, will offer patients improved access to state-of-the-art diagnostic testing away from busy hospital sites, including CT, MRI, X-ray, ultrasound and echocardiograms.

Alistair Nelson, CDC Design and Implementation Lead at ULHT, said: “During our work to develop the CDC programme in Lincolnshire, we have seen first-hand how these community-based NHS facilities are making a difference to helping patients to access the tests they need quickly and easily.

“We, along with our construction partners, wanted to see what else we could do to support our youngest patients. Our fundraising could contribute towards equipment such as a Kitten Scanner. There is currently one such scanner at Grantham hospital and it has made a significant difference to the children who have been able to use it, allowing many to have their scans without the need for any sedation or a stay in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re excited to take on this challenge, and offer our thanks to the Lincolnshire Ramblers Association, who have provided incredible support and advice in creating the route for the walk.”

MTX Managing Director, David Hartley, commented: “The creation of a network of CDCs is a key element in improving access to care and patient experience across the country. We are delighted that United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust has chosen to partner with MTX for delivery of two new facilities, based on our proven track record of rapid and cost-effective delivery.

“The opportunity to further support the Trust in their endeavour to purchase innovative equipment comes as a welcome challenge, and one that Team MTX are looking forward to taking on!”

DAY Project Management Director, Phil Davies, said: “DAY Project Management are really proud to be supporting United Lincolnshire Hospitals in delivering two community diagnostic centres at Lincoln and Skegness providing state-of-the-art community-based NHS facilities. The chance to undertake a charity walk and raise funds to support patients is something we are delighted to be involved in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity has previously supported the CDC programme by funding benches at Grantham.

The charity also funded the original Kitten Scanner that has made a massive difference for young patients at Grantham and District Hospital.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity Fundraiser Gary Burr said: “As a charity we fund the extras not covered by the NHS and we’ve been proud to have previously supported Lincolnshire’s CDC Programme. We hope to see further enhancements at Lincoln and Skegness CDCs, which will help to make our spaces even more relaxing and welcoming for patients. We wish the team the best of luck in their challenge.”

The walk will take place on Friday 16 and Saturday 17 August 2024.