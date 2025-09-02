Consultation to explore 'fresh approach' to help residents stay healthy

Coun Steve Clegg: "Our ambition is to ensure every pound of taxpayer’s money is spent as wisely."

Lincolnshire County Council are to launch a consultation on the best ways to help people live healthier lives in Lincolnshire.

Currently, the council commissions a healthy lifestyle service – One You Lincolnshire – which supports adults to lose weight, be more active, drink less alcohol or give up smoking at a cost of £3 milion a year.

This includes a 12-week free membership to Slimming World.

However, this deal is due to run out at the end of September and opposition councillors have already warned that without it, the lives of the Lincolnshire population will be cut shorter.

The authority is now looking to understand if that’s still the most effective way to get results, or whether a fresh approach is needed.

While they understand residents’ views and priorities, the executive has agreed to extend the current service until September 2026.

This will allow time to consult, assess the results and consider any changes to services. At this stage, there are no proposals for the future look of the service.

Coun Steve Clegg, executive member for adult care and health, said: “Our ambition is to ensure every pound of taxpayer’s money is spent as wisely and cost-effectively as possible.

“The funding for these services is ring-fenced and has to be used for public health purposes. So, I want to be clear – this is not about cost cutting, it’s about deciding how best to use the available funding to improve the health and wellbeing of people in Lincolnshire.

“There are currently no proposals for the long-term future of the service, as we first want to ask the public for their views. We believe it’s important that our residents have a real opportunity to help shape our services, so they can best meet their needs.

“To allow time for meaningful consultation, we have decided to extend the existing service by a further 12 months until the end of September 2026. That will provide sufficient opportunity to consult, review and scrutinise future recommendations.”

A 12-week consultation around the plans is expected to run from mid-September until early December 2025.