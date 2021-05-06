CORONAVIRUS: First death for more than two weeks of hospital patient with Covid in county

Latest figures for county

There have been 49 new coronavirus cases and one COVID-related death in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday — down from 56 cases and two deaths this time last week.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 25 cases in North Lincolnshire 24 in Lincolnshire, but none in North East Lincolnshire.

On Wednesday, one death was registered in Lincolnshire and none in Northern Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England has reported one new local hospital death at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust, the first death at a Greater Lincolnshire hospital in 17 days.

On Wednesday, national cases increased by 2,144 to 4,425,940, while deaths rose by 27 to 127,570.

Since Monday, Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate has seen a slight increase, whereas the England average rate still continues to fall.

North Lincolnshire and North Kesteven are the only districts to see a fall in their infections, with East Lindsey and Lincoln reaming the same as their Monday figures.

The other Greater Lincolnshire districts have seen increases in their rates. North Lincolnshire still tops the region and is ranked fifth nationally in its infection rate.

In national news, the Chief Medical Officer has been signalling since the start of the year that booster doses are likely to be given to the vulnerable in the autumn. Here’s all the information so far.

Laboratories to test current and new COVID-19 vaccines against variants of concern are to be built at Porton Down in Wiltshire the government has announced.

A total of £29.3m will go towards building the “state-of-the-art” laboratories at Public Health England’s new testing facilities at the Ministry of Defence’s top-secret complex in Wiltshire.

Extra funding to fast-track new vaccines will help “future-proof” the UK against new coronavirus variants, the vaccines minister has said.

Existing vaccines protect against variants such as the one found in Kent, but experts say the UK needs to be prepared as the virus keeps mutating.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday, May 5

59,823 cases (up 49)

41,548 in Lincolnshire (up 24)

9,588 in North Lincolnshire (up 25)

8,687 in North East Lincolnshire (no change)

2,191 deaths (up one)

1,617 from Lincolnshire (up one)

306 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,304 hospital deaths (up one)

812 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

450 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)