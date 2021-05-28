CORONAVIRUS: Information event to take place in Boston Market Place

Information event taking place

NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group is holding the Covid-19 information event in Boston Market Place between 8.30am – 3.30pm.

Anyone who wants to find out more about the covid-19 vaccination to drop by and speak to the team is encouraged to drop in and speak to the team.

Launched in December 2020, the covid vaccination programme in Lincolnshire has given thousands of vaccinations to people across the county, and, having started off with the over 80s, is now busy vaccinating people aged 32 or over and giving second doses for those already vaccinated.

“We know the uptake of the covid vaccination has been really good across the county,” explains Lisa Foyster, Senior Programme Manager, NHS Lincolnshire CCG.

“We’d really like to talk to people from Boston and the surrounding area, to provide more information on the vaccination and book people in if they are eligible. We are keen to talk with people who have already had their vaccination, as well as those who haven’t, regarding any compliments, queries or concerns they may have.”