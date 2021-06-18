CORONAVIRUS: Walk-in vaccination appointments available for over-40s next week

Walk in vaccination's available

The walk-ins will also be available at the other mass vaccination centre at Lincolnshire Showground will also be offering them.

The centre’s will be offering both first doses and second doses, if there is a minimum of eight weeks since the first, of the AstraZeneca vaccination.

Operating on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, the walk-ins will be at the PRSA in Boston from Monday until Thursday between 8am – 7pm and on the same days and times at the showground.

“The walk-ins are a great opportunity for anyone who might have not taken up the offer to get vaccinated earlier on in the vaccination roll-out or would like to bring their second dose forwards provided they are at eight weeks or more since their first dose,” said Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse, NHS Lincolnshire CCG.

“Getting vaccinated twice ensures the maximum level of protection against covid, along with continuing to follow the guidance around ‘hands, face, space, fresh air’, and I would strongly encourage anyone eligible to come forwards and take advantage of the walk-ins.

“If you have received a first dose AstraZeneca vaccine and have not returned for a second dose it is not too late, at no point is it necessary to start the course again.

“Mild side effects are common with first dose AstraZeneca vaccine but much less common with second doses.”

The sessions are expected to be busy, so the CCG has asked people to be patient if they have to wait a few minutes.

There is no requirement to be registered with a GP or to have an NHS number to attend, however, if you do have an NHS number and have it to hand this can speed up the process.