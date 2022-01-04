Appeal to call NHS 111 to ease pressure on Lincolnshire hospitals

Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust says staff are feeling but residents can help by dialing 111.

The appeal comes from the Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust following United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust declaring a ‘critical incident’ at a number of its hospitals due to ‘extreme and unprecedented’ staff shortages.

Tracy Pilcher, Director of Nursing, AHPs and Operations/Deputy Chief Executive at LCHS said: “Like all big organisations we are feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our staffing levels, however all services are operating as normal.

“The public can help by using NHS 111 online or calling NHS 111 free of charge.

“NHS 111 is staffed by a team of trained professionals and clinicians who provide over the phone triage and can offer pre-booked face-to-face appointments with an out of hours GP or at an Urgent Treatment Centre.

"This system helps ensure patients get the care they need as quickly and easily as possible and will also enable them to be safely socially distanced while they wait to be seen.”