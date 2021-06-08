CCG confirms Pfizer vaccination available at Lincolnshire Showground Mass Vaccination Centre

The Pfizer jab is recommended for younger people under 40 after concerns about rare cases of blood clots that may be related to the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse at NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer the Pfizer vaccine at the Showground MVC from the end of this week, as well as at the Boston PRSA MVC, where it has been available for a few weeks now, and both centres are open 8am – 8pm, seven days per week.

“In line with national guidance, we are only offering people under 40 the Pfizer vaccination (unless you have already had a first vaccination using Astra Zeneca), and we have availability at various sites across Lincolnshire, which you can book online now (provided you are eligible) via the National Booking System here or by calling 119.”

Vaccine stock image

At the same time as confirming Pfizer is available at the Lincolnshire Showground, the CCG is urging people across Lincolnshire to book in for their covid vaccinations as soon as possible, to ensure they have the maximum possible protection from covid, including the Delta (formerly Indian) variant.

Thought to be somewhere around 40 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha (formerly Kent or UK) variant, the Delta variant has unsurprisingly grabbed a lot of national headlines lately. However, the message remains simple – make sure you get jabbed twice.

“With the dominance and heightened transmissibility being shown by the Delta variant, it is more important than ever we all get two doses of the covid vaccination, in order to build up the maximum possible amount of immunity and longevity of that protection,” adds Rebecca.