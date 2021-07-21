Charity match in memory of patient who died of coronavirus

Pete Marshall.

Pete Marshall died in February, aged 53, following a three-week stay on ICU being treated for coronavirus. Now his friends, family and others in the community have come together to say thank you to all the staff for the care they gave to Pete.

The Pete Marshall charity cup, which is being supported by the Health Tree Foundation (HTF) – the hospital’s official charity – will take place on Saturday (July 24) at the Winterton Rangers football ground.

It will see the Butchers Arms FC pitted against the Pete Marshall All Stars. Both teams are made up of players Pete managed, watched, supported and shared the field with.

Following the match, a ticket-only charity night will take place at the Butchers Arms pub in Winterton.

Dec Marshall, Pete’s son, said so far they have raised £10,000 and are hoping to get even more.

He said: “My dad got taken into hospital with coronavirus in January. In total, he spent three weeks on ICU. The team were phenomenal; they did everything they could for my dad. We just wanted to do something to give something back and say thank you.

“It would be great if we could raise as much as possible for the ICU at Scunthorpe as they really deserve it. My dad was very well known in the community. He was a non-league footballer who played for several teams. He founded the current football team I play for called the Butchers Arms FC.”

Emma Hartley, Scunthorpe’s community champion for HTF, said: “My heart goes out to Pete’s family and friends for this very sad loss to them and the community. It is fantastic they have decided to do this in his memory and raise funds for the hard-working staff on our ICU, who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic.”

Kick-off for the match is at 1pm. Entry is free but donations are welcomed on the gate. Raffle prizes at the charity night include a 65-inch TV, private dining for four, a handmade wooden bench and restaurant and shopping vouchers.