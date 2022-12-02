Those who are considered to be clinically at risk are being urged to get their autumn Covid booster.

NHS in Lincolnshire is appealing for those who have had - or are going through - stem cell transplant, those with a severe mental illness (SMI), and anyone with a BMI of 40 or over, to book their covid autumn booster.

Starting with people who have had or are undergoing stem cell transplant, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommends that patients who received their covid-19 vaccination before their transplant or CAR-T therapy should be revaccinated, as the covid-19 vaccine is more likely to be effective if you have a functioning immune system.

“The timing of re-vaccination should be in line with the British Society of Blood and Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapy’s recommendations, which is two to six months after transplant or three to six months after CAR-T for patients aged 18 and over, or three to six months after both transplant or CAR-T for patients aged 12 to 15,” explains Karen Hewinson, head of clinical services at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.

“Please note, if you are a stem cell patient, an appointment for revaccination cannot be made online through the National Booking Service, because a specific prescription - known as a PSD – needs to be completed by a prescriber. However, you can arrange an appointment by emailing us on [email protected]"

The Anthony Nolan website provides further information for patients and their families on stem cell transplant and the covid-19 vaccine.

Those who are living with severe mental illness (SMI), including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or any mental illness that can cause severe functional impairment, might also be more vulnerable to covid than people who are not, and should come forward for a covid autumn booster.

The Rethink website has more information on the covid-19 vaccine and people living with severe mental illness.

The NHS in Lincolnshire is also keen to see anyone with a BMI equal to or greater than 40, for their covid autumn booster, as well as children and adults aged five to 49 who are in one or more of the ‘at risk’ groups or who are household contacts of someone with immunosuppression, including pregnant women, plus carers aged 16 to 49, and frontline health and social care workers.

Many of the GP and community pharmacy-run covid vaccination sites around the county are offering people the opportunity to get their flu jab at the same time as their covid autumn booster, although the Meres Vaccination Centre, Grantham, the Weighing Rooms, Lincoln, and PRSA, Boston, are not.

From tomorrow (Saturday), the PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre, Boston, will be temporarily closed whilst roof repairs are carried out, but pop-up walk-in vaccination sessions will be taking place during this time that don’t require an appointment.

Visit www.lincolnshire.icb.nhs.uk/grabajab for locations.