CORONAVIRUS: Drop in vaccination session at Boston pharmacy on Saturday

The Parkside Co-op Pharmacy in Boston will also be offering a walk-in vaccination service between 9.00am and 12.00pm.

It will be giving out first and second doses of both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Anyone over 18 who has not already had their first dose will be able to have their vaccination just by turning up with no booking required.

The site, along with a mobile unit at the Lincoln Mosque operating between noon and 3pm, will be operating on a first come first serve basis.

Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse, NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “‘Our efforts as a county are truly making an impact on Lincolnshire.

“Our vaccinated numbers continue to grow ensuring that our county is prepared for a return to normality.

“In order to solidify our position, we are continuing to offer walk-in vaccinations, to those who may struggle to attend the larger vaccination sites. For the first time Boston, as well as Lincoln, will be able to take advantage of our walk-in service’ explains.”