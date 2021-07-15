CORONAVIRUS: Late night jabs available tonight in county

Rebecca Neno at the PRSA in Boston

Residents needing first or second jabs can just drop-in at one of the two mass vaccination centres in the county.

The PRSA in Boston and the Showground will both be open until 10pm today (Thursday July 15) offering drop-ins with no appointment needed. They normally open until 7pm seven days a week.

Health chiefs have agreed the late night opening for one day only as efforts continue to get as many adults as possible vaccinated across the county.

Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse, NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “We know that there is a range of reasons that not everyone can come and get their vaccinations during the day, not least of which are work and childcare commitments, so we hope extending the hours at our two largest sites will help.

“The walk-ins we’ve run to-date across the county have been successful in attracting a decent number of people to get vaccinated, I think mainly due to the ease with which you can just turn up and get jabbed. You don’t even need an NHS number.

“But we want to do more and reach out to the people that we know would struggle to make a walk-in, unless we make them available until later in the evening, hence our plans to stay open later this evening.

“At our PRSA MVC there will even be the opportunity to get a bite to eat at Boston Rugby Club, who will be putting on light refreshments.”

Lincolnshire is very close to hitting the 85% target set by the government (cohorts 1-12) and is currently at 84.2%.

“We’ve given well over 900,000 covid vaccinations – and climbing – and we’d really love to get to the 85% in the next few days. To do this we need to give another 6,000 vaccinations, so with this in mind we’re pushing on and continuing to offer as many walk-in and pop-up vaccination opportunities as we can across the county,” said Rebecca.

As well as having two vaccinations to gain maximum protection from covid, being double jabbed will also be vital for those of us hoping to get away over the summer, particularly since the government confirmed last week that fully vaccinated people returning from amber list countries will not have to self-isolate.

“It’s all about getting protected, not only to enjoy the summer, but also to put ourselves in the best possible position to be able to return to some kind of ‘new normal’. We are particularly keen to vaccinate younger people aged 18-29, since they make up many of the recent cases and hospitalisations,” she said.

“We know there is an element of hesitancy amongst younger people. I would urge anyone who is unsure to come along to one of our vaccination sites and talk to the teams there – they will listen to your concerns and will provide you with the information you need to make your own decision.”

To get vaccinated as a walk-in all you need to do is turn up, you don’t even need an NHS number. Alternatively you can book an appointment via the National Booking System or by calling 119.

Walk-in opportunities will be available on a ‘first come, first served’ basis as follows:

PRSA MVC, Boston – offering Pfizer and AZ walk-ins (no individual choice of vaccine, will be administered according to JCVI guidance), first and second doses, 8am-7pm seven days a week including late night walk-ins until 10pm on Thursday 15th July

Lincolnshire Showground MVC – offering Pfizer and AZ walk-ins (no individual choice of vaccine, will be administered according to JCVI guidance), first and second doses, 8.15am-7pm seven days a week including late night walk-ins until 10pm on Thursday 15th July

St Nicholas Hall, Skirbeck (PE21 0AA) – mobile unit offering Pfizer walk-ins, first doses, 9am-5pm, Wednesday 14th July

Greenyard, Marsh Lane (PE21 7RY) - mobile unit offering Pfizer walk-ins, first doses, 9am-5pm, Thursday 15th July

Springfields Events and Conference Centre, Spalding (PE12 6ET) – Pfizer and AZ walk-ins, first and second doses, 1-8pm, Friday 16th July

Boston Co-op pharmacy, Parkside (PE21 6PA) – Pfizer and AZ walk-ins, first and second doses, 9am-3.30pm Saturday 17th July

Storehouse, Skegness – offering AZ walk-ins, first and second doses, 8.30am-12.30pm Thursday 15th July, and Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, 8.30am-4pm Saturday 17th July, and 8.30am-4pm Sunday 18th July

Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe – offering AZ walk-ins, first and second doses, 9am – 12.30pm Saturday 17th July, and Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses 1pm–5pm Saturday 17th July

Hall Place, The Market, Spalding (opposite Savers) – offering Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, 12-3pm, Saturday 17th July