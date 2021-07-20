Coronavirus: Lincolnshire in sight of 85 per cent vaccination target but more people urged to come forward for jab

Still opportunities to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Lincolnshire.

Having embarked on the unprecedented programme back in December 2020, the vaccination teams have reached 84.5 per cent (first vaccinations, cohorts 1-12), but are not resting on their laurels and continue to urge people to come forward to get vaccinated.

“The ambition was always to reach 85 per cent, and we’re virtually there,” explains Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse of NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissining Group. “I am so proud of all the vaccination teams, volunteers and people who have supported the programme across the county, and hugely grateful the Lincolnshire public who have supported us by getting vaccinated.”

Being in sight of the 85 per cent target does not mean that the vaccination programme stops or even pauses for breath, there are still pockets of people who have not come forwards for their vaccinations.

“We’d like to see anyone who’s not been vaccinated or had their second vaccination, but we’re especially keen to vaccinate younger people who have not yet come forwards, if you are still undecided please do come along to one of our vaccine centres and discuss your concerns’.

“We are also keen to remind people who might have previously had covid that any immunity this exposure might have given them will decrease over time – they should not rely on this to give them longer-term protection, they still need to be vaccinated. We think that uptake of the vaccination by these people could be around 40 per cent lower, but they still run an increased risk of getting covid a second time if they do not get vaccinated,” adds Rebecca.

As part of the ongoing vaccination programme across the county, the various various walk-in opportunities continue, enabling people to be vaccinated without booking an appointment first.

“People have responded well to the walk-ins, I think because of the ease of being able to just turn up. We were also particularly pleased with the response to the late night walk-ins at our two Mass Vaccination Centres at PRSA, Boston, and the Lincolnshire Showground, and will be repeating this at both sites this Thursday evening until 10pm.

“Following on from the so-called ‘Freedom Day’ I think it’s worthwhile reminding people that it’s still important to do the right thing and to use common sense, but most critical of all is getting vaccinated. Please remember, getting vaccinated is the best way out of this for all of us,” concludes Rebecca.

This week there will be walk-in opportunities available on a ‘first come, first served’ basis as follows:

PRSA MVC, Boston – offering Pfizer and AZ walk-ins (no individual choice of vaccine, will be administered according to JCVI guidance), first and second doses, 8am-7pm seven days a week including late night walk-ins until 10pm on Thursday July 22.

Lincolnshire Showground MVC – offering Pfizer and AZ walk-ins (no individual choice of vaccine, will be administered according to JCVI guidance), first and second doses, 8.15am-7pm seven days a week including late night walk-ins until 10pm on Thursday July 22.

John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough – offering Pfizer or AZ, first and second doses, 9am-11am, Tuesday July 20, and 9am-1pm Saturday July 31.

Sheep Market Car Park, Spalding (PE11 1BH) – mobile unit offering Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, 9am-3pm, Tuesday July 20.

Monks House Playing Field, Monks House Lane, Spalding (PE11 3YS) – mobile unit offering Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, 11am-2pm, Wednesday July 21.

Johnson Community Hospital Car Park, Pinchbeck Road, Spalding (PE11 3DT) – mobile unit offering Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, 10am-4pm, Thursday July 22.

Fun Farm Car Boot, Fun Farm, High Road, Weston, Spalding (PE12 6JU) – mobile unit offering Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, 12pm-2pm, Friday July 23.

Boston Market Place (PE21 6EH) - mobile unit offering Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, 9am-3pm, Saturday July 24.