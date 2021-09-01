Coronavirus: Lincolnshire Showground vaccine site closing for three days this week

Covid vaccine

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday centre at the showground will be closed due to the prior booking.

NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group is contacting all patients who had appointments booked there on these three days to offer a rearranged appointment for another day or to attend one of the other vaccination sites.

Alternatively, if you have a pre-booked appointment and wish to change it yourself, you can do this online.

To ensure sufficient capacity they will be running a ‘pop-up’ vaccination site offering walk-in vaccinations at the University of Lincoln Sports Centre on Sunday, September 5, from 10am, and this will be open to everyone aged 16 and over.

In addition, they will also be running vaccination sessions for 12-15 year old clinically extremely vulnerable patients on two of the days when they would have usually been at the Lincolnshire Showground, and these are by invitation only.

Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, explained: “We appreciate the temporary closure of our Mass Vaccination Centre at the Lincolnshire Showground will cause disruption to a number of patients who were due to attend for their vaccination, but our team will contact everyone affected to ensure that alternative appointments are offered, either for a new date at the showground or at one of our other vaccination sites.”