CORONAVIRUS: New site for community testing in Boston

New community testing site

The new centre will be located at the former MINT supermarket which is on the Boston Shopping Park on Horncastle Road.

The current centre, located at St Nicholas Community Centre, Fishtoft Road, will close its doors for the final time at 8pm tomorrow (Thursday May 13).

The new centre will be open seven days a week from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday and Saturdays and Sundays 9am to 5pm.

Those who live or work in the area, are over the age of 16, and don’t have coronavirus symptoms, are eligible to use the facility and do not have to book.

People are asked to attend alone where possible and wear a face covering when entering the site.