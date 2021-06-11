CORONAVIRUS: Vaccination milestone as 500,000th person in Lincolnshire given their first jab

Half millionth Covid vaccination in Lincolnshire. L-R Lynda Stockwell (clinical and operational lead), Dr Amira Ibrahim (on site GP), Alastair Cuthill (volunteer), Karen Hewinson (clinical lead), Harrison Bateman (volunteer), Rebecca Neno (deputy chief nurse LCCG)

Ruth Granby, from Donington, was the recipient of the historic dose, which marks a major milestone in the county vaccination programme.

NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group said today: “Thank you to our amazing teams at the vaccination sites across the county, and thank you to everyone of you who have come forwards for your vaccinations.”

Data released on Thursday shows that altogether 861,263 jabs have been administered in the county between December 8 and June 6 — a further 42,980 in the last week, and 15% down on the 50,695 jabs given the week before.

Ruth Granby of Donington receiving the 500,000th first jab.

A spokesman for NHS Lincolnshire CCG said the 500,000th first vaccination was “a significant milestone for the vaccination programme in the county” and celebrations at the PRSA mass vaccination centre in Boston marked the occasion.

On Tuesday this week, vaccinations were opened to 25-29 year olds to receive their vaccines – with hopes soon to progress to even younger groups.