Covid-19: Somercotes Academy asks 25 pupils to self-isolate

Coronavirus: Lateral flow test (stock image)

The group of students will continue remote learning at home for 10 days.

In letter to parents, Frances Green, Somercotes Academy Principal, said: “We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

“This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child. Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus (COVID-19) will be a mild illness.

“The parents of the students who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have been contacted by the Academy and have received a letter informing them that their child must stay at home for 10 days from their last contact with the individual.

“These students have been asked to self-isolate up to and including Monday 24 May 2021. This means that these students can return to the Academy on Tuesday 25 May 2021.

“We have continued to follow national public health guidance around preventing the spread of coronavirus in school. Social distancing, frequent hand washing, wearing of face coverings in areas where social distancing is not possible, and regular cleaning is being rigorously practised right across the Academy, and we have robust risk assessment processes in place.