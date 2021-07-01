Covid rates in Rasen and Caistor reduce as England counts down to ‘Freedom Day’

Covid levels in West Lindsey

Despite the dwindling figures, the country is to live with restrictions until July 19 as cases of the Delta variant continue to rise.

The latest figures show three out of 11 neighbourhoods in West Lindsey still saw a drop in infections in the latest seven-day period, the third week in June.

Market Rasen and Brookenby fell by 44 per cent, Caistor, Kelsey and Keelby by 100 per cent, with Dunholme and Welton also falling by 100 per cent.