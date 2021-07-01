Covid rates in Rasen and Caistor reduce as England counts down to ‘Freedom Day’

Despite the dwindling figures, the country is to live with restrictions until July 19 as cases of the Delta variant continue to rise.
The latest figures show three out of 11 neighbourhoods in West Lindsey still saw a drop in infections in the latest seven-day period, the third week in June.
Market Rasen and Brookenby fell by 44 per cent, Caistor, Kelsey and Keelby by 100 per cent, with Dunholme and Welton also falling by 100 per cent.
Gainsborough West saw the biggest rise, up by 150 per cent to 93.7 cases per 100,000 recorded in the seven days to June 25, compared to 37.5 per 100,000 on June 18.