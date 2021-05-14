Covid vaccination appointments for next week now available in Grantham via the National Booking Service

COVID vaccines

The leisure centre can be found on Trent Road (NG31 7XQ).

This is for people who are eligible including anyone who is 38 or over, and there are appointments available for next week at the Meres that can be booked online via the link below:

Since the vaccination rollout began in December last year, the team at the Meres has given 100,000 vaccinations. Nationally nearly 30 million people have been vaccinated with a first dose in England, approximately two thirds of the adult population, and more than one third of adults have had both doses, meaning they have the maximum protection from the virus.

A spokesman for the Lincolnshire Clinical Commissining Group said: “The vaccination programme has already saved thousands of lives and helped to significantly reduce hospital and infection rates, so please book in to get your vaccination as soon as possible.”