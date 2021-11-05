Covid vaccination booster campaign hits a 100,000 milestone in Lincolnshire

A Covid vaccination taking place at the PRSA in Boston.

More than 108,000 booster vaccinations had been given by November 3 - with the campaign having only begun in late September.

NHS Lincolnshire CCG says the booster part of the vaccination campaign has been ‘exceptionally well supported by the Lincolnshire public, who have come forwards in their numbers to top up their protection against covid’.

Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes, NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “We’re so delighted with the response from Lincolnshire people who, as with previous covid vaccinations, have demonstrated they understand the importance of having the covid vaccinations by coming forwards in significant numbers when it has been their turn.

“Only about two or three weeks ago we’d given around 40,000 booster vaccinations, so to be approaching nearly triple that number by early November is great news for us all, as we continue to do everything we can to gain the maximum protection from covid.”

People eligible for a booster vaccination include:

Those aged 50 or over

Health and care staff

People who live and work in care homes

People aged 16 and over with a health condition that puts them at high risk of getting seriously ill from covid

People aged 16 and over who are a main carer for someone at high risk from covid

People aged 16 and over who live with someone who is more likely to get infections (such as someone who has HIV, had had a transplant or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis

In Lincolnshire the booster vaccination is available at vaccination sites around the county, including at the PRSA in Boston, the Mass Vaccination Centres at The Lincolnshire Showground, The Table Tennis Club, Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham, The Storehouse in Skegness, and a number of pharmacies across Lincolnshire.

Appointments can be booked via the online booking system Coronavirus (COVID-19) booster vaccine - NHS (www.nhs.uk) or by telephoning 119.

“You will be eligible for your booster vaccination at least six months after your second dose,” explains Rebecca.

“Asking people to book an appointment means we can closely manage likely demand for vaccinations and ensure we vaccinate as many people as possible. Booking an appointment at a vaccination centre will give you the best experience and minimum waiting time.”