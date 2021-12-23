Covid vaccination teams in Lincolnshire are here for you, come and get boosted!

Andrea Odam of Sleaford getting her booster jab. EMN-211217-155934001

With more than 415,000 booster vaccinations administered in the county since the end of September, Lincolnshire is on track to meet the government’s commitment to offer a booster to everyone who is eligible.

“In the seven days from December 16 to 22, we have given 78,983 boosters, which is a phenomenal effort, and down to the huge effort put in by our vaccination teams across the county - at GP practices, community pharmacies, and at our two Mass Vaccination Centres at PRSA, Boston, and at the Lincolnshire Showground – as well as the continued support from the Lincolnshire public, who keep coming forwards for their vaccinations,” comments Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes, NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

With the rapid and accelerating spread of the Omicron variant, people are being urged to come forward and get boosted or get their first and/or second vaccinations if they haven’t already had them, as soon as possible.

“There’s no judgement – if you haven’t had your first and/or second vaccinations, please come and see us as quickly as possible. This way you can start to build up some protection from Omicron, before having your booster (three months after your second dose),” adds Rebecca.

“We are also particularly keen to see anyone who has an underlying health condition that classifies them as ‘clinically vulnerable’ – for example chronic respiratory disease, heart disease and vascular disease, or kidney disease. There are a number of people in Lincolnshire who this applies to and we would them to come in for their vaccinations urgently.”

With the exceptions of Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day, they have a number of vaccination sites open throughout the festive break, and you can find out where they are here.

“We’re very much still here for people, all of our vaccination sites continue to run, our GP and community pharmacy colleagues are providing huge support, we have plenty of vaccines available and lots of capacity to see people at our vaccination sites, including our Mass Vaccination Centres at PRSA, Boston, and at the Lincolnshire Showground, which are also offering walk-ins to anyone aged 18 and over. So, please don’t put it off, come and see us and get your vaccinations,” concludes Rebecca.

* People classed as ‘clinically vulnerable’, the Green Book includes a full list of the clinical risk groups as follows:

Chronic respiratory disease

Chronic heart disease and vascular disease

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic liver disease

Chronic neurological disease

Diabetes mellitus and other endocrine disorders

Immunosuppression

Asplenia or dysfunction of the spleen

Morbid obesity

Severe mental illness

Younger adults in long-stay nursing and residential care settings

Other risk groups:

Adult household contacts of people with immunosuppression

Adult carers

How to get your vaccination in Lincolnshire:

At a local GP vaccination centre - you will be called by your GP in the forthcoming days to arrange this – please ensure you attend when called forwards, or by visiting the National Booking System or calling 119, to book your appointment at one of the vaccination sites across the county, including our Mass Vaccination Centres at the PRSA, Boston and the Lincolnshire Showground, or at a community pharmacy.

Book as soon as you are called forwards

Booster vaccinations for those aged 18 and over (at three months since second dose) are now available on a walk-in basis at the PRSA, Boston, and the Lincolnshire Showground. Health officials would advise people to book an appointment where possible as walk-ins are on a strictly first come first served basis.