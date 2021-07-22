Ending of coronavirus rules is met with caution in Sleaford

An end to compulsory social distancing and mask wearing, but many appear reluctant to kick the habit

July 19 marked the end of limits on how many people can meet or attend events, with the legal requirement to wear face coverings removed — although they are still recommended in crowded indoor spaces.

Nightclubs were also able to reopen at midnight and table service will no longer be necessary in pubs and restaurants.

Cautious shoppers in Sleaford on Monday were mostly continuing to wear masks in shops and businesses had kept up screens, encouraging mask wearing and hand sanitiser.

Tourism venues in North Kesteven were to increase capacity while ensuring no areas become overcrowded. Visitors will still be asked to sign in and social distancing will continue.

Visitors are not required to wear masks but welcome to. “If a customer would prefer a staff member or volunteer to wear a face covering, they can request this,” said an NKDC spokesman.

At NKDC leisure centres all areas will re-open, including shower and changing room facilities.

Health bosses in Lincolnshire are expecting cases of coronavirus to surge, but don’t expect the country to return to lockdown rules in the Winter.

The county’s assistant director of public health, Andy Fox, said: “That increase is thought to be at a rate that the NHS can sustain, but I think it’s clear that none of us want to see more people dying of Covid-19 so it’s really important to remain cautious.”

Federation of Small Businesses Lincolnshire development manager, Katrina Pierce, said the relaxation is a: “huge relief” to small business owners. “After almost 18 months of stop-start working with fast-changing rules and mixed access to funding, it has been a very challenging time for them so I know they are looking forward to what we hope will be a strong summer and a quick recovery.”