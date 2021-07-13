Final push to get young and 'at risk' people in Lincolnshire vaccinated ahead of Freedom Day

John Sampson, 80, of Skegness, became the first patient in Skegness to receive the Covid-19 vaccine from advanced nurse practitioner Jane Spence, of Orby, who had come out of retirement to help. Now is the final push to get the county vaccinated ahead of Freedom Day.

As the whole country waits for the remaining Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted on Monday, July 19, people who have not yet had their vaccination are being urged to come forwards, especially those who are at higher risk due to their health conditions.

These people, who are part of the ‘at risk’ cohort 6, are aged between 16-65 years old and have underlying health conditions – of particular concern are those people who have chronic liver disease, serious mental illness, a learning disability or autism, or sickle cell disease*, that put them at a higher risk of serious disease or mortality.

“I’m delighted that a huge number of Lincolnshire people have already come forwards for their first and second vaccinations, including many in cohort 6. For some people the risk of covid is greatly enhanced by an underlying health condition, which is why we are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to urge everyone aged 18 or over to get vaccinated, including those in cohort 6 who haven’t come forwards for both vaccinations,” explains Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse, NHS Lincolnshire CCG.

Cohort 6 also includes those eligible for a carer’s allowance or those who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person whose welfare may be at risk if the carer falls ill, and residents in a long-term residential facility including those with learning disabilities.

To support the government’s ambition to offer the vaccination to everyone aged 18 or over, the NHS in Lincolnshire continues to offer a range of pre-bookable and walk-in options for people across the county, and this week will run late night walk-ins at its two Mass Vaccination Centres at PRSA, Boston, and the Lincolnshire Showground where it will offer vaccinations until 10pm on Thursday, July 15.

“As of Monday July 12, 84% of Lincolnshire people in cohorts 1-12 have had their first covid vaccination (and 85.6% in cohorts 1-10 have had their second dose), which is fantastic. To reach 85% by Monday July 19, we need to vaccination approximately 6,500 people, so we’re doing literally everything we can to make this happen,” adds Rebecca.

“The walk-ins have proved popular, as have the various pop-ups we’ve done across the county over recent weekends, and they will continue, along with the introduction of late night walk-ins until 10pm this Thursday evening at PRSA and the Lincolnshire Showground, to provide every opportunity for those still to get vaccinated.”

To get vaccinated as a walk-in all you need to do is turn up, you don’t even need an NHS number. Alternatively you can book an appointment via the National Booking System or by calling 119.

“We really hope people will continue to come and see us to get vaccinated as we make this final push, particularly as getting vaccinated twice is the best way to maximise our protection from covid, find a way out of this pandemic, and maybe a return to being able to do some of the things we used to take for granted.

“We’re keen to see people of any age (18 or over), particularly those who are younger or with underlying health conditions. If you’re not sure about having the vaccination, come and talk to us, our teams will listen to your questions and concerns, and will provide you with the information you need to make an informed decision,” adds Rebecca.

WHERE TO GET VACCINATED

This week there will be walk-in opportunities available on a ‘first come, first served’ basis as follows:

PRSA MVC, Boston – offering Pfizer and AZ walk-ins (no individual choice of vaccine, will be administered according to JCVI guidance), first and second doses, 8am-7pm seven days a week including late night walk-ins until 10pm on Thursday July 15.

Lincolnshire Showground MVC – offering Pfizer and AZ walk-ins (no individual choice of vaccine, will be administered according to JCVI guidance), first and second doses, 8.15am-7pm seven days a week including late night walk-ins until 10pm on Thursday July 15.

John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough – offering Pfizer or AZ, first and second doses, 9am-3pm, Tuesday 1July 13.

Fenside Community Centre (PE21 8NL) – mobile unit offering Pfizer walk-ins, first doses, 9am-5pm, Tuesday July 13.

St Nicholas Hall, Skirbeck (PE21 0AA) – mobile unit offering Pfizer walk-ins, first doses, 9am-5pm, Wednesday July 14.

Greenyard, Marsh Lane (PE21 7RY) - mobile unit offering Pfizer walk-ins, first doses, 9am-5pm, Thursday July 15.

Springfields Events and Conference Centre, Spalding (PE12 6ET) – Pfizer and AZ walk-ins, first and second doses, 1-8pm, Friday July 16.

Boston Co-op pharmacy, Parkside (PE21 6PA) – Pfizer and AZ walk-ins, first and second doses, 9am-3.30pm Saturday July 17.

Storehouse, Skegness – offering AZ walk-ins, first and second doses, 8.30am-12.30pm Thursday July 15, and Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, 8.30am-4pm Saturday July 17, and 8.30am-4pm Sunday July 18.

Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe – offering AZ walk-ins, first and second doses, 9am – 12.30pm Saturday July 17, and Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses 1pm–5pm Saturday July 17.

Hall Place, The Market, Spalding (opposite Savers) – offering Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, 12-3pm, Saturday July 17.